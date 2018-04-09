In the past few years, The Weeknd hasn’t missed. He scored his most successful Billboard 200 No. 1 album with Beauty Behind the Madness in 2015. The album sold 412,000 units (326,000 album sales) in the first week. His second No. 1 album came in 2016 with Starboy. That album sold 348,00 copies with 209,000 coming from traditional sales. On March 30 of this year, The Weeknd released My Dear Melancholy, a surprise EP which served as his first EP release. The EP sold 169,000 units with 68,000 coming as traditional sales for the week ending on April 5. The strong sales helped give The Weeknd his third consecutive No. 1 album.

Rich The Kid, who released his album, The World Is Yours on the same day, debuted at No. 2 with 59,000 units sold (6,000 traditional units sold.)

