The WWE held their 34th annual WrestleMania on Sunday night. The fans in attendance in New Orleans witnessed some amazing matches and non-stop action. While WrestleMania was over six hours long, we picked out and broke down the five hottest highlights from the star-studded event.

Ronda Rousey’s Performance Stole The Show

Former MMA superstar Rousey made her in-ring debut when she and Kurt Angle collided to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag team matchup. Rousey looked strong throughout the match. With Angle by her side, Rousey stayed true to her judo background and secured the win by locking Stephanie McMahon into an armbar and forcing her to tap out.

Brock Lesnar Brutalized Roman Reigns

Many thought Roman Reigns would become WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 34. Instead, Roman took incredible punishment, absorbing damage from half-a-dozen German suplexes and nearly as many F-5s, but he kept getting up every time. That is, until Brock busted Roman’s head open, covering Reign’s entire face in blood in a hurry, and then hit him with another F-5 — then, Reigns was pinned, 1-2-3. Lesnar retained the belt to the shock of everyone in attendance and at home.

Brock Lesnar busts Roman Reigns open with elbows to the head..#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/turV94P4sP — DBKN (@KiingDeno) April 9, 2018

Charlotte Flair Ended Asuka’s Undefeated Streak

The essence of this match was simple – Charlotte Flair is perhaps the most dominant Women’s Champion in WWE history. However, Asuka is the most dominant women’s wrestler in WWE history. When these forces collided, we witnessed Asuka reversing Charlotte’s moves and staying ahead of her. It eventually culminated in Asuka tapping out to the Figure Eight: her first loss in the company.

Daniel Bryan Is Back

Everything else in this match – the enmity between Shane, Kevin, and Sami, the stipulations, etc. – were all tertiary to Daniel Bryan‘s return (he retired from pro wrestling in 2016 due to serious injuries). Everything else was secondary to Bryan just entering the ring, cleaning house and winning with his signature move, the Yes Lock, after so many years away. It may have been just an average match but it had Daniel Bryan’s epic comeback. That was more than enough to make it Wrestlemania-worthy.

Braun Strowman Found Himself a Tag Team Partner

After weeks of teasing a mystery partner, Braun Strowman headed into the crowd, grabbed a young kid named Nicholas and together, they won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. On the one hand, it was just a loophole for Braun to claim the titles for himself. On the other hand, it was a fun moment for the live crowd. For Nicholas, it was definitely something to brag about at school on Monday.