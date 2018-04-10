While the UFC seems to be lacking their star power, WWE has no problem keeping their stars happy and paid. Many believed Brock Lesnar was all but done with the WWE after Wrestlemania. Well, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Lesnar has re-signed a new deal with WWE, and it appears one of the terms will allow him to return to fight in UFC. It was also announced he would again face Roman Reigns at The Greatest Rumble Ever later this month.

According to Sporting News’ Steven Muehlhausen, Lesnar has signed a multi-year deal with WWE, and current plans would allow him to return to UFC and fight at the same time, as he is still under contract with the MMA promotion.

Dana White confirmed Lesnar was still under contract earlier last week; according to Muehlhausen, Lesnar would return to UFC to fight the winner of the Stipe Miocic versus Daniel Cormier fight that is taking place at UFC 226.