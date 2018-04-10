Cardi B is currently on a winning streak that doesn’t look like it’ll end anytime soon. The rapper has flooded the internet since last Friday with the release of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, and her surprise announcement of her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

On Monday night, Cardi officially announced in an Instagram video that she will be designing her own fashion line with popular clothing brand, Fashion Nova. Prior to the announcement, the Bronx native spilled the beans during her Beats 1 interview with Ebro Darden of Hot 97, sharing limited details about the deal.

Coming out in fall 2018, the collaboration isn’t a surprise to the bardi gang who are well aware of Cardi’s love and support for Fashion Nova. And if you’ve been listening closely to Invasion of Privacy, then you peeped that the rapper even mentioned her love for Fashion Nova on “She Bad” featuring YG; “I’m his favorite type of chick, boujee, bad, and thick. I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit.” In her official Instagram announcement, she said,

“I have designed and I’m still designing my very own fashion line with Fashion Nova. I collaborated with Fashion Nova, they are the greatest people. They are giving me good quality everything for my fall collection and I’m so excited to share with y’all.”

Are you ready for a Fashion Nova x Cardi B collection? Watch the full announcement below.