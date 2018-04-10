Police In Philadelphia Arrest 12 Year Old Boy Carrying AR-15 Assault Rifle

Police In Philadelphia Arrest 12 Year Old Boy Carrying AR-15 Assault Rifle

Police in Philadelphia have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

The arrest happened during the weekend and authorities said a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun was also arrested.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.

https://twitter.com/PhillyPolice/status/983367205114077184/photo/1?tfw_site=virginianpilot&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fpilotonline.com%2Fnews%2Fnation-world%2Fnational%2Farticle_3d8dec92-3cb2-11e8-b028-ab287951ed8c.html

The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and corruption of a minor.

No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.

The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.