Not every year you’re going to win a championship, but making the playoffs for 21 straight years should be acknowledged. The San Antonio Spurs (47-34) can now officially say that they have made it back to the postseason for the 21st consecutive year after they rallied to beat the Sacramento Kings 98-85 on Monday night.

A team that has battled the injury bug and controversy for a majority of their 2017-18 season, the Spurs made sure to make it back to the postseason in a wild Western Conference playoff race.

The Spurs currently sit at sixth in the standings, and with a victory over New Orleans, they’ve assured at least the No. 5 seed but could move up to fourth depending on the outcomes of other games in the conference.

The Spurs have played with 25 different starting lineups this season, including another new one against the Kings. Spurs players have missed a total of 196 games due to injury, with star forward Kawhi Leonard leading the way with 71.

The season has shaped up to be one of the most rewarding of coach Greg Popovich‘s career, despite the adversity and the fact San Antonio found itself in the unfamiliar position of having to fight just to make the playoffs. All the more reason, Popovich should be considered NBA coach of the year.