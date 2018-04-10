Veteran producer The Alchemist, known for his works with Mobb Deep, Dilated Peoples, Eminem, various LOX members and Nas, has a production portfolio as long and as impressive as anyone to ever touch an MPC. Managing to keep a consistent relevance in hip-hop spanning decades has proven to be a tough chore for even the most skilled of artists but through a steady stream of guest appearances, production projects, instrumental albums, collaboration projects and being the tour DJ for several acts – ALC has done just that.

The way that music is digested has changed a lot since he dropped his first solo project 1st Infantry in 2004 and it seems that The Alchemist has always cooked up a way to adapt, most recently it has seen a barrage of quick strike releases and collaborating with familiar names both old and new, leaving no time for anyone to forget the name.

Lunch Meat, available on Friday, April 13, is eight tracks long, giving the fans four new songs from Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn & Conway, Action Bronson and Styles P & Benny The Butcher and the four accompanying instrumentals. The project is available through www.alclaboratories.bandcamp.com and will be served up with a 1000 unit vinyl press to satisfy your wax cravings. This is one occasion where you will be happy to have your Lunch Meat served raw.