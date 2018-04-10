Therapy Sessions, the debut album from Welz Fargo (son of the great composer Weldon Irvine), is a vulnerable, realistic glance into 23 year old FargÔ’s life, setbacks, current situations, & family household. No insecurities or memories were held back as FargÔ illustrates such in-depth pictures, using top tier lyricism over real instruments.

This 14-track project has only three, fairly unknown, guest appearances, with Fargo singularly unleashing some of his most heartfelt darts, setting the tone for his premiere project, including the visual for the lead single, which is being seen for the first time today. Check out the video for “Can I Just Fly” featuring Zoya.