History was made in a regional DJ competition last week.

Eleven-year old turntablist, DJ Kool Flash, was crowned DMC 2018 NYC Champion last Tuesday. Kool Flash is the first Black female DMC USA Regional Champion and the youngest DMC USA Regional Champion in the history of the DMC USA. The pre-teen record spinner put on quite the show at Le Poisson Rouge and will now move on to the DMC national competition this summer. All down her Instagram page you can see the Kool Flash in pictures with some of rap’s biggest artists as well as sets from recent performances that prove she’s not just winning because she’s young, but because she’s skilled.

The Source has previously covered DJ Kool Flash when the then 9-year-old dropped her Dead Prez hosted sophomore mixtape, Underground Playground Vol. 1, which featured artists like Joey Bada$$, De La Soul, Rah Digga, and Pete Rock. The DC, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) based dj has gotten co-signs from hip-hop legends like Method Man, Redman, and Kool G Rap.

She has was also given a shout out on Instagram from the music technology company Serato on International Women’s Day in a video of the DJ mixing some old school records.

Since her first mixtape dropped in 2015, DJ Kool Flash still not even a teenager has kept grinding and in last year’s competition as a 10-year-old was one of the DMC regional competition’s youngest finalists. But this year, she wasn’t leaving without 1st place in what was only her third career battle.