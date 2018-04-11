From outrageous music videos to “Booty” giveaways on Instagram, Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta can be considered one of 2018’s most entertaining MC’s. Apparently, Yo Gotti realized this before the rest of America, and signed him to Collective Music Group in 2015.

Two years later, he signed to Epic Records, releasing the singles “Hip Hopper” featuring Lil Yachty and “Booty,” which have both received millions of streams. With the release of his debut album, 223, in February of 2018, Blac Youngsta landed in the Top 50 upon its arrival. The album’s guests included Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and French Montana.

The rapper sat with Source TV to discuss his early Memphis days, linking up with Yo Gotti, and the power in “no” to things you don’t f**k with.