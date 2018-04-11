Even in retirement, Andre Ward can’t stay fully away from boxing.

Epix Network has announced that undefeated boxing champion Andre “Son of God” Ward will host the new version of The Contender boxing franchise. Legendary boxing trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson join as trainers in the iconic series that has launched multiple boxers into contention for world titles.

The all-new 12-episode season of the boxing competition series, the first of its kind to air on EPIX is produced by Mark Burnett and his longtime executive producer Eric Van Wagenen.

Per a report from Deadline, Roach and Richardson each will oversee a team of eight fighters in preparation for elimination competitions. They also will act as the fighters’ mentors, helping them to navigate their way through the series. Each fighter will be vying to become the ultimate Contender and take home a six-figure purse.

As a host, Ward brings his undefeated record and undisputed boxing expertise to The Contender. Throughout his incredible 13-year undefeated career, he’s held multiple world titles in two weight classes including, unified WBA (Super), WBC, and lineal super middleweight titles between 2009 and 2015 as well as the unified WBA (Undisputed), IBF, WBO, and Ring’s light heavyweight titles between 2016 and 2017. Ward also won the gold medal in the light heavyweight division in the 2004 Summer Olympics.