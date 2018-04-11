Longtime Fat Beats employee, Rock Steady Crew member, radio host and DJ to Non Phixion, DJ Eclipse has put together a 15 and a half-minute mixtape where he has meticulously cut up and scratched rare Public Enemy acapellas and blended them with new instrumentals.

It’s an interesting project as it is essentially a band’s interpretation, of a producer’s interpretation of an original sample with a legit turntablist bringing that hip-hop element back into it. It is definitely a fresh look at some old classics.

Fat Beats is a thing of hip-hop legend. From the brick and mortar store that acted as a headquarters for the bubbling underground scene with the likes of El-P, Talib Kweli, Kanye West and Just Blaze regularly walking through the doors to talk shop to the label and distribution department that put out classics from Lord Finesse, Sean P, Large Professor, Black Moon and many more.

In 2009 Fat Beats got behind an alternative project by New York City funk band El Michels Affair, in which the band replayed a ‘best of’ albums worth of their favorite Wu-Tang Clan instrumentals called Enter the 37th Chamber and it was followed up in 2017 with Return to the 37th Chamber. Following in those footsteps on May 25th the label will be dropping a similar project, this time by Austin based band Brownout who will be doing their interpretations of classic Public Enemy material called Fear of a Brown Planet.