Janelle Monae is gearing up for her long-awaited third studio album Dirty Computer. Two singles have already been released: “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane” and for her third release, Monae pushed for female empowerment not only with themselves but with their sexuality on her new track, “PYNK.” On “PYNK,” Monae teamed up with Canadian pop artist Grimes. The video also enforced female sexuality, in which the women in the video are alongside Monae, dressed in vagina-shaped pants. Monae will release Dirty Computer on April 27. To check out “PYNK” click below.