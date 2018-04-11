Last week word had it that Nicki Minaj had plans to release a new project on the same release date planned for Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Although no Minaj project did come out, she’s now said two new songs will hit this week.

Minaj announced that fans can look forward to two new projects titled “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz”. As apart of her announcement, Nicki also revealed the artwork for both projects.

For the past couple of days, Nicki has been tweeting numbers in which fans believed was a countdown for the release of her new music. Furthermore, Young Thug took to his Instagram story to ensure fans knew that the ‘3’ he tweeted was in regard to the same ‘3’ Nicki Minaj had just tweeted about hours before. Young Thug then went on to make Nicki Minaj’s ‘Chun Li’ cover art his profile picture on Instagram which strongly hints that a Young Thug feature could be included in the upcoming releases.

After such a hiatus from social media and the rap game in general, it’s very exciting to see all that Nicki has been working on. Are you ready?