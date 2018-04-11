Words by Chels Deline

Safaree Samuels has been in a number of overexposing and life threatening situations over the last few years.

In February, a nude picture and video was leaked from his Snapchat, followed by a robbery at gunpoint for over $183,000 worth of cash and jewelry early this April. While many would assume that this recent rise of his personal notoriety is the reason why so much drama is surrounding him, it seems that at least the April robbery was from someone that has known him for a while. Turns out that one of the alleged robbers was a good friend of Safaree prior to his break up with Nicki Minaj.

In a series of tweets, Safaree shared that his trust was at an all time low.

However, the rapper and Love & Hip Hop star announced on twitter that he is now going to therapy, doing away with social media after 9pm and taking control of his life.

We know that there is a stigma around seeking therapy in the Black and Hip-Hop communities, but perhaps having such a popular character like Safaree opening seeking help will inspire others and change that narrative by addressing his traumatic experiences.