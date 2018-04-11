With Tekashi 6ix9ine missing in action, his management team stepped up on his behalf to release the long teased track “Gotti” on Tuesday. The new track is featured on 6ix9ine’s Day69: Graduation Day, a reissued project of the Day69 album with “Gotti” as the added track at the end of the album.

Last time we saw Tekashi 6ix9ine, he was asking for prayers via Instagram as he was heading to his scheduled court date.

The rapper reportedly was ordered by the judge to take and pass his GED exam if he wanted to avoid serving 3 years in prison for charges related to sexual misconduct.

The “Gummo” rapper did in fact pass his GED which made fans hopeful as he headed into his latest court hearing, but 6ix9ine has been absent from social media since. Instead, the rapper’s management team took control of Tekashi’s Instagram to send a message to his fans after they purged his account of all previous posts.

“MANAGEMENT: TEKASHI WON’T BE BACK UNTIL FUTHER NOTICE. HE’S DECIDED TO RELEASE THE OFFICIAL AUDIO TO GOTTI TODAY FOR YOU GUYS…” the Instagram post reads. “WE’LL UPDATE YOU GUYS ON HIS BEHALF FOR THE TIME BEING.”

There was also a tweet from 6ix9ine’s Twitter account that reads, “#Free69” with the obvious implication being that the rapper is in jail.

However, everything involving 6ix9ine should be taken with a grain of salt because the 20-year-old Brooklyn rapper loves trolling. It is also important to note that the caption written on Instagram by his management team does not mention that the rapper was incarcerated following his court appearance.

Prior to the release of “Gotti” Tekashi 6ix9ine has teased the idea of quitting rap because he’s accomplished everything he wanted to, but it is hard to believe that the self-proclaimed King of New York is ready to walk away while his career is on fire. The Blood rapper has also teased other tracks on his Instagram and even asked fans which songs he should drop first — so we know that 6ix9ine has more in store for when he makes his return.