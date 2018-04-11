Windy city rapper Vic Mensa performed a medley of hits at his meet-and-greet at the AT&T Chicago flagship store on Michigan Avenue last Friday. More than just an artist, Vic- who’s been vocal about social injustices, police brutality and gun reform, has launched Save Money Save Life Foundation non-profit organization.

The 24 year old, who recently made headlines urging Killer Mike to a gun reform debate, will help train first responders in Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhoods on the south and west sides with his foundation’s spin off called StreetMedics. His foundation would also place mental health professionals at Chicago’s most at-risk schools, in addition to UniVerse, an educational program targeting indigenous and black youth via summer mentorship.

Vic has also partnered with AT&T to empower Chicago communities and share AT&T’s Free Home Internet for Life offer to Chicago AT&T subscribers.

See Also: Keke Palmer Teams Up With AT&T for Random Acts of Kindness in Chicago

The social activist also recently teamed up with fellow Chicago cohort Valee for their new track, “Dim Sum” which premiered last month.