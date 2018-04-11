Marvel’s Black Panther will be available on digital, Movies Anywhere, and 4k UHD on May 8th, and Blu-ray on May 15th, Marvel Studios announced on Monday.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film, which has broken numerous box-office records since its Feb. 16th release, became the No. 3 movie of all time domestically, passing Titanic with $665.6 million. It has grossed more than $1.3 billion globally and is currently the No. 10 top-grossing title of all time.

As for extra bonus features, the home video release will include a commentary track from director Ryan Coogler, a roundtable discussion with the Black Panther creative team, deleted scenes and outtakes, and multiple “making of” featurettes.

The release will feature segments profiling the women of Wakanda, an explainer on how Black Panther connects to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another on the history of Wakanda (hopefully with some more information about all the tribes), the country’s cosmic origin, as well as the technical applications of vibranium.

Expect Black Panther to break Blu-ray sales and digital download records within the first week just as it has done in theaters.