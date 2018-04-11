Brooklyn femcee Young M.A. follows in the footsteps of the likes of Dipset’s Freekey Zeekey and NWA’s DJ Yella by being casted as the director in her first adult film.

Produced by PornHub for the Visionaries Director’s Club, the “Ooouuu” rapper conceived the idea of an all girl adult film starring Asa Akira called The Gift.

“It’s about a girl, a virgin. It’s her birthday and a friend kinda like sends her off to this place where she’s mysteriously walking through different rooms and stuff and finding out, you know, paradise,” Young M.A. explained.