By Jasmine Johnson

YouTube will be will live streaming the music festival for the eighth year with festivities kicking off April 13 and ending 15. Weekend two will run April 20-22. The lineup features Beyoncé, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples and many more. Only Weekend one will be available for streaming on YouTube. Viewers have four choices to live stream feeds with different artists simultaneously. It will have viewers to experience ground coverage using headsets of two different views. Viewers also have the ability to create a schedule that features live acts they want to see by switching stages.

Reports have Beyoncé hiring over 100 dancers for her stage performances. We haven’t seen Bey perform sine her Formation World Tour in 2016. The Weeknd has recently released his surprise EP, My Dear Melancholy, which was streamed over 26 million times. Abel will surely be performing some cuts from the new record.

Beginning Friday stream the fest on Coachella’s Youtube page.