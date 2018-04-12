Vince Carter is on a mission to beat father time. Carter told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he plans on playing in the NBA next season, which will be his 21st year in the league.

“I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season.” Carter said. “I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season.”

Kings forward @mrvincecarter15 tells @TheUndefeated that he is playing next season. But will the 41-year-old play longer? In his final @TheUndefeated diary, the 20-year NBA vet answers that & talks Stephon Clark, @PMcCaw0 injury, his off-season job & more. https://t.co/mspyfDRHyo — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 11, 2018

Carter is already the oldest player in the league currently and he will turn 42 in January. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his career. After being drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 5 pick in 1998, Carter was immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors for Antawn Jamison.

He will be an unrestricted free agent this Summer and it’s unclear whether he’ll return as a veteran presence for the Kings, or possibly go north of the border to finish his career where it all started with the Toronto Raptors.

Carter averaged 5.3 points and 17.6 minutes per game this season while shooting 39.6% from the field and 34% from three.

If Carter does return next season, he will likely join Dirk Nowitzki as the only other member of the 1998 draft class to still be in the league.