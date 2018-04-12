Even without pharma king Martin Shkreli in prison for the rest of the decade, the Wu is still in court behind the mystical Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album.

There is only one copy of the record in existence, which was sold to “pharma bro” Martin Shrkeli for $2 million. He has since been ordered to give up the album to authorities as part of his fraud sentencing.

Now, the rap group are said to be being sued by the photographer who shot the cover art. In a lawsuit obtained by The Blast, Warren Patterson claims he spent 80 hours between 2013 and 2014 shooting photos of the silver case with the Wu-Tang logo on it. He says he was not paid for his work, nor was under contract to the group when he took the shots. He added that he had no idea the photo would be used for the album’s cover, saying that such usage came without his permission.

In the document, which names Method Man, RZA, Raekwon, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and U-God as defendants, he claims “the infringing copies of the Plaintiff’s works [were] delivered to a law office in New York County, New York by mail or courier service to be picked up by a purchaser named Martin Shkreli.” He is seeking at least $1 million in damages for copyright infringement.