T.I. Will Search for the Next Grand Hustler in New Reality Show

Grand Hustle’s head honcho T.I. is looking to find men and women, who embrace the hustler’s mentality.

“Tip” Harris has epitomized the started from the bottom, rise to the top mentality over his long and successful career. In his new, BET reality show The Grand Hustle, T.I. will choose 16 people, who best exemplify a hustlers ambition. The winner at the end of the competition will earn a high salary position at Grand Hustle Productions. It is an opportunity of a lifetime. The best part of about the competition is its open platform. Anyone can come out and compete to be selected.

“It doesn’t matter if you got your hustle at Harvard or the hood,” said the Grammy Award winning rapper.

Expect people from all walks of life and ethnicities to embrace this challenge.

“The Grand Hustle’ is about how you handle business and what you can do for the brand so I wanted to create a show that offers an equal playing field,” said T.I.

The Grand Hustle will not be T.I.’s first foray in television. He shared his life as a father and family man during the 6 season VH1 reality show, The Family Hustle. The show concluded in May 2017, on its 100th episode.

The new BET show will include 12, hour-long episodes. T.I. created and executive produced the show as well. According to the press release, there will be a lot of drama in the fight for that crown.

Be sure to check out The Grand Hustle premiere on BET, July 19th at 10 pm.