A’ja Wilson Selected Number One In The 2018 WNBA Draft That Was Loaded With Talent

The 2018 WNBA draft was held at the Nike Headquarters in New York City on Thursday and for a handful of teams, their roster was going to get better immediately.

A’ja Wilson was selected as the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA draft on Thursday night. Wilson is the fifth SEC player to be selected as the first pick in the draft.

Wilson played for four years at South Carolina. She averaged 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds in her senior season.

Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is No. 2 on the all-time NCAA scoring list behind Kelsey Plum, last year’s No. 1 pick, was selected second by Indiana. The Fever, a usual playoff powerhouse, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Mitchell’s scoring and court vision will help get the Fever back on track.

The Chicago Sky selected Diamond DeShields with the third overall pick. DeShields averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for Tennessee in 2016-17 before leaving school to play overseas. According to Eurobasket, she’s putting up 16.5 points per game in Turkey.

Overall, it was a deep draft reminiscing of the 2013 WNBA draft were Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne, and Skylar Diggins-Smith were the top three picks.

2018 WNBA Draft Results Recap

First Round

1. Las Vegas Aces: A’ja Wilson, C, South Carolina

2. Indiana Fever: Kelsey Mitchell, G, Ohio State

3. Chicago Sky (via Dream): Diamond DeShields, G, Tennessee

4. Chicago Sky: Gabby Williams, F, Connecticut

5. Seattle Storm: Jordin Canada, G, UCLA

6. Dallas Wings: Azura Stevens, F, Connecticut

7. Washington Mystics: Ariel Atkins, G, Texas

8. Indiana Fever (via Mercury): Victoria Vivians, G, Mississippi State

9. Connecticut Sun: Lexie Brown, G, Duke

10. New York Liberty: Kia Nurse, G, Connecticut

11. Los Angeles Sparks: Maria Vadeeva, C, Russia

12. Phoenix Mercury (via Lynx): Marie Gulich, C, Oregon State

A’ja Wilson is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.