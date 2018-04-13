Bikerboi Scooter is getting a second chance at life following a life changing motorcycle accident.

He’s been working relentlessly on his music career. Making several club appearances in Miami and consistently releasing music, Scooter caught the attention of a few DJs, promoters, and producers. He ultimately signed to 1LIFE2LIVE PRODUCTIONS label based out in NYC.

His latest single “Run It Up” has over 50,000 views on YouTube. It takes place at a strip club where he does exactly what he’s rapping about, run it up.

Check it out: