Scott Spina, co-founder of UpNYC with Hip Hop entrepreneur Fat Joe, has been found guilty of one count of wire fraud after allegedly stealing credit card numbers from customers, making over $750K in illegal purchases.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Spina’s fraudulent practices went beyond the sneaker store. He’s been charged with fraudulently obtaining or attempting to obtain more than $750,000 in money or goods. In addition to defrauding his celebrity clientele, Spina admitted to making purchases using his customers’ credit card information and making false claims of unauthorised charges to his own accounts.

Up NYC was hit with allegations of credit card fraud over a year ago, with claims centered on unauthorised charges flagged by the store’s payment processing company. The store’s then-teenage co-founder Spina was accused of responsibility. These charges, along with the new wire fraud accusations, are yet to go to trial.

Spina had originally filed a lawsuit against Fat Joe, claiming he was forced out of Up NYC and banned despite putting nearly $500,000 of his own money into the store. Those charges were dismissed last year.

Spina’s trial will take place on July 23.