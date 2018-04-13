Gabrielle Union wants no parts of the scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson and his alleged side chick, Lani Blair.

Union was seen photographed standing behind Thompson after she left his hotel room. The photograph shows Gabrielle Union close to Lani Blaor. It brought up the speculation that Union possibly knows her, but it turned out not to be the case. After the Shade Room posted the picture, the Being Mary Jane actress took to the comments section to cleared the air very quickly.

“Don’t know her. Didn’t see her,” said Union. “I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain’t involved in this.”

Meanwhile Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Thursday, April 12. The Cavaliers Center was front and center to welcome his daughter into the world. Thompson’s alleged infidelity has dominated the entertainment and news headlines over the last 48 hours. According to a source from People, the youngest Kardashian sister is in good spirits after the birth of her daughter. She is around love, peace and happiness and plans to stay that way.