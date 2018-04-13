Meet OverTheWorld rap artist, Nno. Known for his memorable lyrics and cutthroat attitude, he comes courtesy of Uptown New Orleans, Calliope Projects.

Nno is known for his cutthroat lyrics about real life struggles and encounters over rhythmic unforgettable cadences.

Nno is back with a hot hitting freestyle entitlede “‘200 Degrees,” which you can hear below. His fans are waiting for his highly anticipated EP – MOËT (Money Over Everything Twice). Until then, let us know what you think of the freestyle below: