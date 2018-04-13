Saquon Barkley knows he is a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft, but he might have just tipped his hand on his preference landing spot.

Barkley was seen at a barber shop in Pennsylvania and TMZ noticed the blue hoodie with the white NY logo in the middle. There are rumors that the NY Giants will take Barkley at the second pick if the Cleveland Browns use their first pick for a quarterback.

Top prospect RB Saquon Barkley was photographed with #Giants gear on exactly 2 weeks before the #NFL Draft. The Giants are picking at number 2 overall and Barkley is a top 5 talent. pic.twitter.com/uYVqgDyRHO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2018

Barkley has been linked to the Giants in the run-up to the draft on April 26, with GM Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur both indicating he would be worthy of the No. 2 pick.

It was likely a coincidence Barkley wore the sweatshirt, which the Giants reportedly gifted him during his pre-draft visit, but the timing raised eyebrows. Barkley is from the Bronx and did grow up being a Giant’s fan.

If the Giants don’t target a quarterback or an imposing defensive lineman like Bradley Chubb, Barkley could be their guy. The Giants’ rushing attack has been one of its weakest links for years, and the way Gettleman raves about Barkley, he seems to think he could fit right in.

Barkley himself has raved about the possibility of playing in an offense that also features Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Eli Manning, so the mutual interest is there.