San Francisco 49ers’ Reuben Foster Charged On Three Felonies But Job Status Is Safe For Now

While Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed out the NFL, Reuben Foster seems to be able to keep a job in the mist of felony charges.

The San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker appeared in court Thursday charged with multiple felonies on allegations he “dragged” his live-in girlfriend “by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head 8 to 10 times,” rupturing her eardrum.

If convicted, Foster could face more than 11 years in prison.

In a statement Thursday after the charges were announced, the 49ers did not mention any intention to cut Foster.

“The 49ers organization is aware of today’s disturbing charges regarding Reuben Foster,” the statement reads. “We will continue to follow this serious matter. Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process.”

The 49ers drafted Foster in the first round last year despite questions about character issues that had some teams reportedly taking him off their draft boards.

Foster will also be subject to league discipline, with the NFL conducting its own investigation that could find him in violation of the league’s personal conduct policy even if he is acquitted.