Colin Kaepernick was set to work out with the Seattle Seahawks, but it was then “postponed” when he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks reportedly reached out to Kaepernick about two weeks ago and arranged a visit to the team’s headquarters. However, unexpectedly plans were changed due to the Seahawks “last-minute stipulation regarding Kaepernick’s anthem stance.”

If Schefter’s reporting is correct we know, at least in Seattle, Colin Kaepernick isn’t playing because of his activism. It’s particularly shocking that such a confirmation would come from the Seahawks, who have traditionally been seen as one of the teams most supportive of athlete activism.

The Seahawks are in the market for a No. 2 quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson. They released backup quarterback Trevone Boykin after a domestic assault accusation from his girlfriend. Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks last year, but they opted to sign Austin Davis instead.

All this begs the question, if Seattle don’t take a chance on Kaepernick, who will?