Will Ferrell Hospitalized After His Vehicle Flipped In Two-Car Accident

Celebrity Will Ferrell was involved in a major car accident in Orange County last night around 11PM PST. The SUV Ferrell was a passenger in was side swiped by another car, causing it to flip over, according to witnesses.

The actor was on his way home from a ‘Funny or Die’ event in San Diego, where he appeared as Ron Burgundy.

Video footage of the scene of the crash showed badly damaged vehicles. The Elf actor was seen speaking on the phone when paramedics loaded him into an ambulance.

According to reports, he did not suffer any significant injury.