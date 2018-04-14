Cardi B‘s album Invasion of Privacy has been getting nothing but great reviews since it’s release on April 6th, and the good news just keeps on coming.

Invasion of Privacy has recently received over 100 million streams on Apple Music, hitting a new record for first- week streams by a female artist. According to The Verge, Apple says that Invasion of Privacy doubled the previous streaming record, which was held by Taylor Swift‘s Reputation by the middle of the week in 2017. After it’s release and the inclusion of Bodak Yellow on the tracklist, Invasion of Privacy went gold immediately.

Cardi’s long- awaited album debut has a total of 13 tracks with features guest appearances by Kehlani, Chance The Rapper, YG, SZA, Migos, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and more. According to reports from Forbes, since the song, which is featured on Invasion of Privacy, went five times platinum which equals 500,000 units for the album. After revealing that she invested $300,000 out of her own pocket into her stage set, the Bartier Cardi rapper will be performing at Coachella on Sunday April 15.

It’s not everyday that debut albums set streaming records, especially when up against talent such as Taylor Swift. Looks like Cardi will be taking over 2018 as well. Congrats!