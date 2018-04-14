The second annual Love & Harmony Cruise was a concert/party on seas, produced by Rockers Island Entertainment in association with Best of the Best Entertainment and Massive B.

The cruise ship featured 10 parties, 1 comedy show, and live performances by Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Sanchez, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Mr. Vegas, L.U.S.T, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Kevin Lyttle, Rupee, Arita, Patrice Roberts, Majah Hype, Ity and Fancy Cat.

The six-day five-night cruise included unlimited meals onboard and family friendly curated programming. The Celebrity Summit cruise provided luxury amenities such as their dazzling casino and tranquil spa.

Planning for the third annual Love and Harmony cruise has already begun, and it’s sure to top the last two years. Especially with the highly-anticipated release of legendary dancehall artist, Buju Banton, on December 8, 2018 there’s no telling who you may see perform next year. Visit the website to reserve your cabins today.