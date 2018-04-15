Kristap Porzingis Believes The Knicks Will Get The Right Coach This Time Around

It has been a coaching carousel for the New York Knicks for a while now, especially for star power forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Since being selected by the Knicks No. 4 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porzingis is now looking at his fourth head coach in four seasons with New York: Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis, Jeff Hornacek, and whoever the Knicks decide to hire next.

According to ESPN.com’s Ian Begley, Porzingis expressed confidence in the front office: “The situation is what it is. I’m sure the front office, they will make the right decisions and build something that can go a long way. I think they will make the right decisions, so we have to trust them.”

Porzingis’ issues with the previous regime are well-documented, as he and former team president Phil Jackson reportedly didn’t see eye to eye to the point that Jackson entertained the idea of trading him.

All that seems like water under the bridge now. Porzingis has faith in the new Knicks’ front office management.

Porzingis was limited to 48 games this season, as a torn ACL cut his campaign short. Even so, the 22-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time, and he averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest.

Porzingis will be a restricted free agent in 2019 but could have a $150 million contract extension this summer, which may not happen now because of his season-ending ACL tear. All signs still point to Porzingis being a part of the Knicks’ long term plans.