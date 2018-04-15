LaVar Ball’s master plan to have all three of his sons on the Los Angeles Lakers roster may seem insane to some, but LiAngelo Ball‘s play in Lithuania has drawn the attention of a Lakers scout. According to Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas, a Lakers scout was in attendance to watch the 6’5 19-year-old for Vytautas’ most recent LKL game. Ball dropped 12 points, including 3 for 3 behind the arc, in 18 minutes of play. Los Angeles Lakers scout was in the stands watching Nevezis-Vytautas game in Kedainiai. NBA Draft prospects LiAngelo Ball and Tadas Sedekerskis performed well. Gelo contributed to Vytautas W 96:79 with 12pts (3/3 threes) in 18 mins. Sedekerskis had season highs in pts 17 & EFF 23 — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) April 12, 2018

Ball has played in 12 LKL games since arriving in Lithuania. He’s averaging a team-high 14.2 points per game and shooting 44 percent from the field. Last month, Ball declared for the NBA draft and is expected to participate in the Pro Basketball Combine.

Has LiAngelo proven himself worthy of a second-round NBA draft selection? It might not be as crazy as it seems, especially when you consider that many second-rounders never make it to the NBA. The more likely result is that Ball could be playing in the G League next year, which would give him a potential avenue to the NBA.