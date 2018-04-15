Nicki Minaj is back, and has been making headlines with the debut of her two new singles Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li.” In a recent interview with Beats 1 Radio, she revealed she was hurt over the “Motorspot” track that she did with Migos and Cardi B.

Now, it appears things have been settled between Minaj and Quavo. On Friday, Minaj tweeted “He apologized. Ya’ll can stop torturing him now. The Generous Queen FORGIVES. When he told me what y’all were doing in them comments I fell TF out. Love you guys tho. For LIFE.” Prior to the apology, Minaj revealed to Apple Music that she felt “ambushed” by Quavo.

“With ‘Motorsport’ I kind of felt ambushed,” she explained. “Quavo was my baby. I loved Quavo. At the time, I went on Twitter and I explained how Motorsport came about and people were saying that I was lying. So I texted Quavo and I said, ‘can you back me on this? Cause I don’t want people to think I’m lying and he didn’t back me up. He texted me back like ‘I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl lol and that hurt because I love him. And there are certain rappers that I call my baby- Quavo, Uzi, Swae Lee – and so Quavo told me “I’m not gonna go on Twitter and address that shit. If I do an interview then I’ll address it.’

However, Saturday morning, Nicki Minaj shared a video that further proved that things were good between the two as she was seen hanging out with Quavo, Kylie Jenner, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Chance The Rapper at Coachella.