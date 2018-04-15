The Oklahoma City Thunder suspended play-by-play announcer Brian Davis for one game following his racially insensitive comment about Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

During the Thunder’s final regular-season game on Wednesday night, Davis said that Westbrook was “out of his cotton-picking mind” following a nifty assist by the guard. Westbrook finished the game with six points, 20 rebounds and 19 assists, as he clinched averaging a triple-double for the second straight season.

The insensitive comments have led his employers to suspend him for one game, the all important playoff opener. The team might be better equipped to handle the incoming cavalry without the off-court distraction. They will eventually meet their maker, as the postseason progresses.

Davis managed to offer both an apology and a plea of innocence within the same breath.

“It is with great remorse and humility that I accept this suspension for the insensitive words I used during Wednesday’s broadcast. While unintentional, I understand and acknowledge the gravity of the situation.”

“I offer my sincere apology and realize that, while I committed a lapse in judgement, such mistakes come with consequences. This is an appropriate consequence for my actions.”

Radio play-by-play announcer Matt Pinto will take Davis’ role for Game 1 of the playoffs, when the Thunder host the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon.