All for one and one for all!

TV One has put together an in-depth episode of Hip Hop’s icons of consciousness, Brand Nubian, for Unsung premieres tonight 9PM EST and 8PM Central Time.

Featuring all four members of the New Rochelle, NY-based group founded by Grand Puba Maxwell, Unsung attempted to uncover the truth of the group’s apexes and occasional splits.

Brand Nubian is hosting a Premiere Party of the episode in NYC to celebrate the unveiling of this monumental visual that will forever be a part of their history.