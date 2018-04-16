Bobby Shmurda just got some really good news.

According to TMZ the New York rapper will have a parole hearing in 2020 and could be out of prison by December of the same year. Shmurda was sentenced to 6-7 years in prison in 2016 in a murder conspiracy case. He would be up for parole in 2022 but because of time served the date has been moved up two years.

Shmurda’s sentence was credited with the 685 days he was in prison awaiting his trial from 2014 to 2016. Those days equaling nearly two years bumped up the parole date. The site does note that good behavior is a big thing with parole boards and the rapper has been cited with 11 violations during his prison time, including having a shank.