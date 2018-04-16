Donald Glover Will Host And Perform On ‘SNL’ in May

Not only is Donald Glover riding high on critical and fan accolades for Atlanta season 2, he is also going to portray a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars movie Solo. As if writing and starring in his own show and acting in a blockbuster movie wasn’t enough he’ll also be hosting as himself and performing as Childish Gambino on the May 5 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Glover recently won Emmy awards for his acting and directing in Atlanta. He also took home the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song “Redbone.”

It’s safe to say Donald Glover is a hard-working man.