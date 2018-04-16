Not only is Donald Glover riding high on critical and fan accolades for Atlanta season 2, he is also going to portray a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars movie Solo. As if writing and starring in his own show and acting in a blockbuster movie wasn’t enough he’ll also be hosting as himself and performing as Childish Gambino on the May 5 episode of Saturday Night Live.
Glover recently won Emmy awards for his acting and directing in Atlanta. He also took home the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song “Redbone.”
It’s safe to say Donald Glover is a hard-working man.