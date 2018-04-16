Eminem Brings Out Dr. Dre and 50 Cent During His Coachella Set

Eminem Brings Out Dr. Dre and 50 Cent During His Coachella Set

While all the Coachella chatter has surrounded Beyoncé’s earth-shattering set, Eminem also put on quite the show to headline the festival’s first weekend. The Detroit legend called upon some heavy-hitter friends to help as he made his way through numerous hits. Dr. Dre hit the stage to help Em blaze through “The Real Slim Shady,” “Forgot About Dre,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love.”

The star power didn’t stop with Dre though, as Eminem also got some assistance from 50 Cent to perform the classic “In Da Club.”

Em was also joined by Bebe Rexha, Skylar Grey, and Kehlani during his set.