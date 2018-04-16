The 2018 NBA playoffs are finally here and J. Cole will be your narrator.

Cole linked up with the NBA on ESPN for an official promo venture where the rapper lays out the big stories of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. He calls attention to the weight on LeBron James‘ shoulders, the chip on Russell Westbrook’s, and James Harden’s motivation to be the very best in the sport.

“Never sleep on a man that’s expected to lose/With a chip on his shoulder and something to prove,” Cole raps over Russell Westbrook’s highlights. “The bottoms for the wolves and they’re thirsty for blood/The mission is to catch somebody slipping above,” continues Cole.

Cole goes on to offer hustling tips like “win and repeat” and “even with a man down the show must go on.” He even quotes Jay-Z’s line in “Public Service Announcement” (and later in “Kill Jay Z”): “finish your breakfast.”

But most of all, Cole reminds the players that it’s more important now than ever to give the game everything they’ve got.