Kanye West is Back on Twitter: A Look at His 5 Most Memorable Tweets of All Time….. ALL TIME

Kanye West is back to let the random thoughts fly in 280 characters.

All Yeezy tweets are highlights. He previously shut down his account only to reactivate it this weekend to give his 3.1 million followers some of his most recent thoughts, including a throwback photo with Lamar Odom and some early Yeezy footwear designs.

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

early 350 photoshop I showed Louise Wilson these the last night I saw her pic.twitter.com/gjOT1wbgPK — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

still working to get these right pic.twitter.com/sgJgAbJa3W — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

Because tweets are extremely rare from Kanye, let’s take a look at some his best moments on Twitter.

“I have to dress Kim everyday so she doesn’t embarrass me.”

The Louis Vuitton Don has always hit home runs when it comes to fashion. When he began dating Kim Kardashian in 2013, he replaced her entire wardrobe. Now his wife models all new Yeezy designs for women. In his most recent collection, Kim forced a number of double taps when she previewed Yeezy Season 6 designs on her Instagram. One can definitely see the transition from Kim’s style to the drip she possesses today. And we can thank Kanye for this because Kanye will thank Kanye for it.

“I open the debate…. the second verse of New Slaves is the best rap verse of all time… meaning…. OF ALL TIME IN THE HISTORY OF RAP MUSIC

Kanye West debuted “New Slaves” in from of a Saturday Night Live crowd. He would shortly release his 6th solo studio album Yeezus. In the verse, Ye denounces corporations and their desire to control African Americans with materialistic incentives.

“Y’all throwing contracts at me, you know that n***as can’t read.”

At the time, Kanye was on his way out of Nike due to creative differences to eventually land with Adidas. His successful partnership with Adidas proves that the move was necessary. Fan appreciate the product that has come out of the deal. And there is much more to come.

“So happy to be finished with the best album of all time”

In what he described as a gospel album with a lot of cussing, Kanye West released his 7th solo album, The Life of Pablo, in 2016. Before the album release, we saw a number of album name changes before settling for the most fitting. Many fans appreciated the album for its classic Kanye soul samples and hard-hitting raps. With star-studded appearances from Chance the Rapper, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar and more, we can all agree that the album is aging quite well.

“I need a room full of mirrors so I can be surrounded by winners.”

Kanye has been renowned for his self-assured attitude. According to Jay-Z, Ye has been the same person from day one. He forced the industry to take him seriously as a rapper by interrupting studio sessions and rapping on tables. His self-made attitude has made his one of the greatest and most decorated artists of all time. He is in a class by himself. No one loves Kanye more than Kanye.

“Fear kills more dreams than failure will ever do.”

Kanye West is one of the best at taking risks. His lack of fear has led him to who he is today. From his music to his fashion to his life in general, Ye’s belief in dreaming and working relentlessly to get the results are out of a lack of fear. He does not care about being judged, nor being perceived as the least popular. Kanye is going to consistently be himself and that includes taking the risks.