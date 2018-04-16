Today the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office argued that Meek Mill‘s drug and gun-related convictions from last year should be thrown out and that he should be able to stand a new trial, according to the Philadelphia Enquirer. The Philly DA has recently said there is a strong chance Meek’s conviction could be amended or tossed. The rapper has grand plans of moving to Atlanta after his release.

While the DA argued for Meek, the judge Genece Brinkley, the same who sentenced him for last year for 2-4 years scheduled another hearing in June and did not let Meek’s lawyers bring forth any bail arguments. Meek’s lawyers then asked for the judge’s recusal. She had previously denied a request for recusal.

