Post Malone took the Sahara stage as the final act for the prestigious Coachella music festival, but he left fans with a treat. During his performance, he debuted a new song with Swae Lee titled “Spoil My Night.” The song is projected to be released on Post’s second album, Beerbong’s & Bentley’s. The melody-driven track marks Swae & Post’s first collaboration together.
Post Malone – Spoil My Night (1/2)#postmalone #Beerbongsandbentleys pic.twitter.com/ZwCJq9tBah
— w i l l (@WillzzzYT) April 15, 2018
Post has tweeted out recently that his album is set to be released April 27.
my album comes out April 27
— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) April 5, 2018
If the album is indeed dropping that day, we can expect “Spoil My Night” to at least become a single by this Friday (April 20.)