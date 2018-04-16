Post Malone took the Sahara stage as the final act for the prestigious Coachella music festival, but he left fans with a treat. During his performance, he debuted a new song with Swae Lee titled “Spoil My Night.” The song is projected to be released on Post’s second album, Beerbong’s & Bentley’s. The melody-driven track marks Swae & Post’s first collaboration together.

Post has tweeted out recently that his album is set to be released April 27.

my album comes out April 27 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) April 5, 2018

If the album is indeed dropping that day, we can expect “Spoil My Night” to at least become a single by this Friday (April 20.)