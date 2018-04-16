Post Malone took the Sahara stage as the final act for the prestigious Coachella music festival, but he left fans with a treat. During his performance, he debuted a new song with Swae Lee titled “Spoil My Night.” The song is projected to be released on Post’s second album, Beerbong’s & Bentley’s. The melody-driven track marks Swae & Post’s first collaboration together.

Post has tweeted out recently that his album is set to be released April 27.

If the album is indeed dropping that day, we can expect “Spoil My Night” to at least become a single by this Friday (April 20.)