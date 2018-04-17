Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have an NFL job. If he had one, Kaepernick could be in line for some endorsement deals.

Mark King, the President of Adidas’ North America division, told the Arizona Republic on Friday that the company wants to sign Kaepernick to an endorsement deal but only if he makes it on an NFL roster. “If he signs on a team, we would definitely want to sign him,” King said.

He also went on to say that Adidas isn’t “in the business of activism, we’re in the business of sport,” but that “allowing our athletes to tell their story, it’s really important to us.”

Kaepernick hasn’t had any real job offers lately. The Seatle Seahawks had a meeting with Kaperneck, but backed out at the last minute and ended up signing someone. Kaepernick’s recent tweet indicates he has no desire to stand for the flag, which could hinder any chances of landing with a new team.

It’s understandable that Adidas would want Kaepernick to be on a team before signing him, given the exposure he would get in the country’s most popular league. But it’s not like the quarterback would be able to wear Adidas cleats during NFL games, as Nike has an exclusive deal with the league to supply its uniforms and apparel that runs until 2028.