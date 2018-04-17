Last week, the Dallas Cowboys released Dez Bryant.

Bryant, who had been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in the first round of the 2010 draft, has been to three Pro Bowls, and he’s one of the most well-known names in the NFL wide receiver ranks. Bryant feels he still has a lot left in the tank and desires to land on his feet, with a new franchise real soon.

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

The timing of his release was terrible, because many NFL teams used up most of their salary cap space. Luckily for Dez, an early front-runner for his services has emerged.

The Baltimore Ravens are interested in Bryant, according to a report from Jeff Zrebiac of the Baltimore Sun. The Ravens already recently agreed to terms with Michael Crabtree, and they may be looking to give Joe Flacco another big-name target.

Considering general manager Ozzie Newsome‘s lengthy track record of attempting to extract value out of declining receivers, it’s easy to imagine Bryant corralling Flacco’s passes in 2018. Even before the Crabtree addition, Newsome’s affinity for veteran wideouts featured fliers on Mike Wallace, Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin, Lee Evans and Derrick Mason.

The Ravens have more than $10 million in salary-cap space, so they should have the financial means to make a deal happen if they so desire. Bryant caught 69 balls for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season.