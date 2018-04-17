Dave East took to Instagram on Monday to thank Nas for helping him earn his first Gold plaque on the song “Wrote my Way Out.” Dave East dropped a verse on the track which was featured on Lin Manuel-Miranda‘s The Hamilton Mixtape which was a soundtrack for the famous 2015 Broadway Musical Hamilton that was also written by Manuel-Miranda.

Dave East, Nas, Lin Manuel-Miranda and Aloe Black are all featured on the song that was released in December 2016. The record was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on April 3rd.

“My First Gold Record and to Think It’s Me and My OG @nas,” Dave wrote on Instagram. “I wrote my way out. Thanks for the opportunity.”

Since signing to Def Jam Records through Nas’ Mass Appeal Independent label, the Harlem rapper has been grinding non-stop to continue growing his brand. The “Paranoia” rapper dropped three projects (Paranoia, Karma, Paranoia 2) in less than six months and grabbed features from big name artists like Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, and Young Jeezy.

The Source recently reported that Dave has also been linking up with fellow Harlem lyricist Vado lately. The two New York rappers dropped three songs back to back, and just today dropping a freestyle to Drake‘s Lauryn Hill sampled “Nice For What” single.

Dave and Vado’s constant work is giving fans the impression that a potential project could be in the works, but as far as we know they just enjoy collaborating and no project has been confirmed.