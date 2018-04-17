After a short hiatus from the music scene, Drake returned to music and to the charts with “God’s Plan” back in January. With 12 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Drake beat his own record making “God’s Plan” his longest leading No. 1 record, with “One Dance” coming in at a close second.

Now, it’s been a little over a week since the release of his latest female empowerment single Nice For What,” which has officially dethroned “God’s Plan” and taken the No. 1 spot. Two No. 1 chart leading singles later, Drake takes to Instagram to hint at the release of his next album.

In a picture with his back facing the camera, Drake wears a satin black jacket with ‘Scorpion’ printed across the top. The words ‘June Twenty Eighteen’ are also displayed on the jacket, as well as apart of the picture’s caption. Furthermore, if listeners can recall the last line on Drake’s ‘Do Not Disturb’ from the More Life album — he clearly states he’ll be back in 2018 to give us a summary of the lifestyle he’s been living after taking a small break.

With much anticipation to hear Drake’s new album, we are just as excited to proclaim Summer 2018 as “Drizzy season”.